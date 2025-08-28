700 water drops delivered by UAE rescue team as part of efforts to extinguish forest fires in Albania

TIRANA, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE rescue team is continuing its efforts to extinguish the widespread wildfires raging in several regions of the Republic of Albania.

Since its arrival in Albania, the team has carried out 28 specialised aerial missions using two Black Hawk aircraft. These operations included 700 precise water drops on fire hotspots, during which more than 1,298 tonnes of water were used, significantly contributing to containing the fires and limiting their spread.

These exceptional efforts come despite the major challenges faced by the team on the ground, including extremely high temperatures and the rugged geographical terrain of the affected areas. The operations are being conducted in close cooperation and continuous coordination with the relevant Albanian authorities.

The team began its mission in the forests of Gramsh, Ballolli, the coastal area of Vlorë, and other locations, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Republic of Albania in controlling the wildfires.

Coordination meetings between the Emirati team and officials in Albania are ongoing to develop the necessary plans that will accelerate the pace of firefighting operations, while simultaneously maintaining continuous field monitoring of areas where fires have been extinguished to prevent their re-ignition.