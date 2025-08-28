Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation

AJMAN, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received at the Emiri Court, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between the Government of Ajman and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation with regard to developing national talent and supporting the labour market.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi welcomed the Minister, affirming the Government of Ajman’s keenness to support federal initiatives aimed at developing the country’s labor system, achieving the strategic objectives of the Emiratisation programme, and empowering national talents across vital sectors in line with the goals of UAE Vision 2031.

H.H. praised the efforts made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in developing policies and legislations to regulate the labour market, provide an attractive working environment, attract talents, and encourage citizens to engage in various professional fields.

Hei noted during the meeting that the integration of education and Emiratisation represents a true guarantee for sustainable development and enhances the participation of national cadres in various vital sectors, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the UAE’s future vision.

He explained that higher education institutions in Ajman, foremost among them Ajman University, play a pivotal role in graduating qualified national talents, both academically and practically, to meet the growing needs of the labor market. He expressed pride in the higher education journey in the emirate, which today hosts a number of prestigious academic institutions locally, regionally, and internationally.

The Ruler of Ajman stressed that investing in the nation’s youth is a fundamental pillar of the development journey, and that national talents are the true wealth upon which the UAE relies to build a bright future.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of continued coordination between the Government of Ajman and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to support the country’s goals in human development and Emiratisation, thereby contributing to the advancement of the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development.

He stated that the Government of Ajman is committed to strengthening cooperation with the Ministry to achieve Emiratisation targets and support Emirati youth in various vital work sectors.

The Crown Prince of Ajman pointed out that the figures recorded in the Emiratisation file within the private sector reflect the success of the partnership between the government and the sector, noting that the number of Ajman nationals working in this sector since the launch of the Nafis initiative has exceeded 6,700 citizens, spread across all the emirates of the country.

He added that the rise in the participation rate of Emirati women in the private sector to 70% highlights the growing role of national female talents in the UAE’s sustainable development journey.