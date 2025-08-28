Global Council for Tolerance and Peace strongly condemns Israeli escalation in Syria

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, chaired by Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, expressed its strong condemnation of the Israeli military escalation in Syrian territories, affirming its absolute rejection of any violation of Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its security and stability.

Al Jarwan stressed, in a statement issued by the Council today, that Israel’s repeated attacks represent a clear violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. He called on the international community to shoulder its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and to take urgent action to put an end to these violations, which only increase tensions and threaten regional and international peace and security.

The Council President affirmed that just and comprehensive peace can only be achieved through respect for the sovereignty of states and the integrity of their territories. He reiterated the Council’s solidarity with the Syrian people and its support for all efforts aimed at achieving their aspirations for security, stability, dignity, and sustainable development.