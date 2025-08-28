Fatima bint Mubarak commends women’s role in nation-building at ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day event

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), today noted that Emirati Women's Day is a profound reflection of the journey, achievements and successes of Emirati women and serves as a powerful reminder of their vital role in nation-building.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, during a ceremony organised by ADNOC to mark the 11th annual Emirati Women's Day, H.H. said: “Emirati Women’s Day this year coincides with The UAE Year of Community, which underscores the insightful vision of our wise leadership. They have established forward-looking policies aimed at enhancing women's capabilities and skills and strengthening their role as key drivers of national progress.”

H.H. added: “I am certain that the wise leadership trusts that women, equipped with knowledge, expertise, and experience, are fully capable of working alongside their male counterparts in building future generations. Emirati women are a cornerstone of our society, instilling strong values and noble morals in our youth while advancing the goals of the UAE’s sustainable development. This is the best investment women can make, one that deserves recognition and appreciation.”

H.H. praised the efforts of Emirati women who have successfully balanced their roles in the society with active participation in the economy and public life. She also acknowledged the pivotal role of ADNOC, under the leadership of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, in fostering opportunities and supportive workplace policies that empower women to thrive professionally while fulfilling their family responsibilities.

Shikha Fatima emphasised that building a stable and healthy family remains a national priority and that women play a central role in achieving this goal. She expressed confidence in Emirati women’s ability to meet today’s challenges and adapt to global change, ensuring the UAE remains a safe, prosperous, and future-ready.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “Empowering women in the UAE is a deeply rooted approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continuously reinforced by our wise leadership and H.H. Sheikha Fatima. Guided by this legacy, we are firmly committed to empowering Emirati women and equipping them with the skills and resources to excel, particularly in the fields of energy, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence, enabling them to take on key technical and leadership roles across the company. We will continue to invest in their growth and development, recognizing their vital role in delivering ADNOC’s ambition to be the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.”

The UAE’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Day this year, under the theme “Hand in Hand”, was reinforced at ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day event, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. The event included a panel discussion titled “From Ambition to Achievement: Emirati Women Contribute to ADNOC’s Transformation in Artificial Intelligence.” The session highlighted how ADNOC is empowering its female workforce to leverage AI tools and accelerate their integration into operations, thereby enhancing performance and efficiency.

Since 2016, ADNOC’s female workforce representation doubled across the company This growth spans diverse roles particularly across AI, engineering, technical fields and senior positions. Today, women hold 26% of leadership roles and serve on the boards of directors of 20 out of ADNOC’s 21 Group companies. In addition, women employed in operational roles at sites has grown by 20%, reinforcing ADNOC’s commitment to empowering women and advancing gender diversity across its operations.

ADNOC recently marked the graduation of nearly 150 engineers from its AI Accelerators Program a fast-track initiative that develops practical AI skills and deploys it across the company, with Emirati women representing over 40% of the cohort. ADNOC also received the “Parent-Friendly Label” from the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, in recognition of its supportive policies for working families.

Under its “Energy for Wellbeing Strategy, ADNOC has introduced flexible work options and tailored support to help employees balance parenting responsibilities with professional growth.

