Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment achieves global recognition as 'Great Place to Work'

DUBAI, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has achieved a groundbreaking global milestone by earning the prestigious “Great Place to Work” certification, becoming the first housing institution worldwide to receive this recognition.

The Establishment recorded an exceptional 99% score in the Great Place to Work survey for the second consecutive year, reflecting the high level of trust and satisfaction expressed by its employees. Furthermore, MBRHE secured the first place in the Middle East within the MEDIUM category, surpassing numerous public and private sector organizations across the region.

On this occasion, Mohammed Al Shehhi, Acting CEO of MBRHE, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating: “This global recognition is the result of our leadership’s vision and unwavering commitment to building a workplace that puts people at the heart of its priorities, fostering innovation, creativity, and teamwork. Achieving first place in the Middle East for the second consecutive year reinforces our position as a leading government entity that promotes a healthy, flexible, and sustainable work environment serving both our employees and the wider community.”

The Great Place to Work certification is one of the world’s most prestigious recognitions in workplace culture, issued by Great Place to Work, a global consulting firm headquartered in the United States. The certification is based on comprehensive evaluations, including employee surveys and workplace culture assessments, covering millions of employees and thousands of organizations across nearly 100 countries. It measures five core dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie, along with sub-dimensions such as innovation, adaptability, leadership support, and customer-centricity.

This achievement reflects MBRHE’s strong commitment to cultivating a positive, inclusive, and sustainable work environment that enhances employee happiness, drives productivity, and strengthens institutional competitiveness locally and globally. It also serves as a powerful incentive to continue the journey of excellence and innovation, further reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s position as a global hub for government excellence and institutional leadership.