Dubai Women Establishment organises Emirati Women’s Forum, highlighting UAE’s achievements in advancing women’s empowerment

DUBAI, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), President of Dubai Women Establishment, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Dubai Women Establishment today organised the Emirati Women’s Forum to mark the 10th Emirati Women’s Day.

The event brought together senior officials, experts, and academics, alongside nearly 700 executive leaders from federal and local government entities, semi-government organisations, and the private sector.

Held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, the forum featured ten panel discussions, highlighting the UAE’s achievements in advancing women’s empowerment. The event was attended by Mona Al Marri, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Dubai Women Establishment. The sessions at the event celebrated the successes of Emirati women across diverse fields, underscoring their vital role in shaping the nation’s progress. The forum also included a range of activities that reflected the leadership’s continued commitment to supporting Emirati women and recognising their invaluable contributions to the UAE’s development.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed extended her heartfelt gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for their unwavering support in enabling women to achieve new levels of excellence and leadership across all fields. She affirmed that their vision continues to drive the outstanding success of Emirati women nationally and internationally.

H.H. Sheikha Manal noted that since its foundation, the nation has been committed to providing women with opportunities to assume leadership roles, as well as to contribute in science, knowledge, humanitarian, and social fields. She added that the nation is now witnessing the fruits of this vision in every sphere, from space and government to the economy, culture, education, and the arts.

Sheikha Manal also praised the unwavering support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for Emirati women across family, social, educational, and professional spheres. She noted that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has always been, and remains, the foremost advocate of Emirati women, inspiring generations through her spirit of giving and steadfast belief in the pivotal role of women in nation-building. She added that her historic efforts paved the way for greater women’s empowerment and leadership.

She added that the Emirati Women’s Forum reflects the Dubai Women Establishment’s efforts over the past two decades to empower women as key partners in national development. She noted that the event demonstrates the Establishment’s commitment to sharing expertise, addressing challenges, and fostering dialogue among decision-makers, experts, and stakeholders across key sectors.

Sheikha Manal noted that the strong participation in the forum reflects the government’s commitment to supporting women, highlights the significance of their role, and gives the event a strong national dimension. She added that the forum also strengthens collaboration between government and private entities to further enhance women’s contributions across sectors.

The forum highlighted key aspects of the UAE’s journey in supporting women and showcased their achievements across various sectors. The event also featured a range of activities reflecting the leadership’s commitment to empowering Emirati women and recognising their significant contributions to the nation’s overall development.

Keynote speakers and experts from the government, semi-government, and private sectors shared insights, exchanged experiences, and discussed opportunities to further enhance women’s role in society and nation-building.

Organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, the Emirati Women’s Forum is Dubai’s premier official event celebrating Emirati Women’s Day. The forum marks the 10th anniversary of the Emirati Women’s Day, announced in 2015 by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.