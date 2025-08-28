UAE wins 3 gold medals at conclusion of Arab Athletics Championship in Tunisia

TUNIS, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) - The UAE national athletics team concluded its participation in the 11th edition of the Arab Championship for juniors by winning 3 gold medals, raising its total tally to 6 medals: 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze, advancing to sixth place in the overall ranking.

The closing ceremony of the championship, held from August 23 to 27, took place yesterday evening at the National Athletics Stadium in Radès, the capital Tunis.

The first gold medal came in the women’s hammer throw final through athlete Salma Haitham Al-Marri, who recorded 55.78 meters, setting a new personal best. Her teammate Maryam Karim won the second gold in the women’s 400m hurdles race with a time of 1:01.50 minutes, while Abdul Quddus Ahmed Ali secured the third gold in the men’s 200m race, clocking 21.32 seconds.

Earlier, the UAE team had also won a bronze through Abdul Quddus Ahmed Ali in the 400m juniors’ race, while Liyazia Tariq Abdul Salam secured both a silver and a bronze in the women’s pole vault final, in addition to a bronze in the women’s javelin throw.

Lieutenant General Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Murr, President of the Athletics Federation, affirmed that this major achievement by the UAE athletes crowns the federation’s strategy of building a strong foundation of champions with competitive capabilities at regional, continental, and international championships.