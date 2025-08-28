MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Ukraine to UAE

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador of the Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates.

AlShamsi welcomed the new Ambassador and wished him success in performing his duties, affirming the UAE’s keenness to further strengthen and develop its cooperation with the Ukraine in various fields.

Oleksandr expressed his pride in representing his country in the UAE, praising the UAE’s distinguished regional and international stature under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates and the Ukraine enjoy distinguished relations across several fields of common interest. Both countries are keen to further enhance this partnership to serve their mutual interests and achieve sustainable development for the two friendly nations and peoples.

