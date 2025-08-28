International Fund for Houbara Conservation to participate in ADIHEX 2025

ABU DHABI,28th August, 2025 (WAM) – The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) will take part in the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club.

The event will take place from August 30 to September 7, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme of “Sustainability and Heritage... with a Renewed Spirit.”

As an affiliate of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies, the Fund’s participation will include a standout pavilion inspired by the UAE’s deep-rooted environmental and wildlife conservation commitment. This mission reflects the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who advocated the importance of preserving the Houbara bustard as a key species vital to maintaining ecological balance, symbolising the UAE’s global leadership in conserving both natural and cultural heritage.

With over 120,000 visitors expected, the pavilion will offer a close-up look at live Houbara birds, resulting from decades-long captive breeding and release efforts. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience a documentary that highlights the visionary messages of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, emphasising his lasting legacy in environmental and wildlife conservation.

Interactive and educational stations will target all age groups, with a particular focus on children and youth, highlighting the various phases of the conservation program, from scientific research and experimentation to international partnerships. The pavilion will also showcase innovative technologies developed at the Fund’s research centres in the UAE, Morocco, and Kazakhstan, with an emphasis on preserving genetic diversity and advancing successful captive breeding efforts.

Children and youth will have access to a dedicated educational corner, including the “Houbara AI Platform”—the first of its kind in the region. This platform will offer cultural and environmental information and educational games that spark imagination and impart knowledge to young visitors.

In addition, the pavilion will feature the “Houbara Ambassadors Programme,” led by veterinary students from the UAE University who will share their field experiences and scientific training with visitors.

The pavilion will also highlight the Fund’s continuous efforts to support local communities, create specialised job opportunities, and contribute to flagship projects focused on protecting other endangered species such as the Arabian Houbara and the Indian Great Bustard.

Further, the Fund will showcase its collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology through progressive projects such as the ‘Houbara Robot,’ designed to support behavioural research and field sampling, and the ‘AI-based Understanding of Houbara Behaviour’ initiative, which employs advanced modelling to classify vegetation, monitor bird movements, and analyse behaviour in natural habitats.

