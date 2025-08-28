Sharjah Airport welcomes Fly Cham with flights to Damascus, Aleppo

SHARJAH, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has announced the launch of Fly Cham flights to the emirate, with operations commencing on Thursday, 28 August. The introduction of the Syrian carrier marks a significant step in strengthening Sharjah Airport’s status as a hub for regional and international travel. It also reflects the airport’s vision to expand its network and enhance air connectivity with neighbouring countries, while offering passengers greater choice and convenience.

The inaugural Fly Cham flight landed in Sharjah Airport in the presence of Dr Ahmed Al Hmoudi, Director of the Customer Service Department at Sharjah Airport, Hamdi Khalaf, Commercial Director of Fly Cham, in the company of senior officials and representatives from both sides.

Fly Cham will operate five weekly flights between Damascus and Sharjah, with arrivals scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and departures at 3:00 p.m., using Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline will also operate two weekly flights between Aleppo and Sharjah, departing at 4:30 a.m. and arriving at 5:30 a.m., offering additional travel options for passengers between Syria and the UAE.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, stressed that the launch of Fly Cham flights to Sharjah is a valuable addition to the airport’s ongoing strategic expansion and its efforts to strengthen regional air connectivity. He noted that the new service responds to growing demand and provides travellers with more flexible options, enhancing mobility and fostering stronger ties with family and loved ones.

He said: “We are pleased to welcome Fly Cham to the growing network of airlines operating through Sharjah Airport. Their increased presence highlights the strength of our infrastructure and the quality of services available to our airline partners. SAA is committed to its long-term vision of delivering a safe, seamless, and efficient travel experience, aligned with our ongoing mission to expand our route network and maintain an operational environment that meets the highest international standards, reinforcing the airport’s status as a leading regional hub in the air transport sector.”

For his part, Captain Moussa Boutros, CEO of Fly Cham, expressed his pleasure with the cooperation with Sharjah Airport, one of the region’s leading aviation hubs.

“The launch of our new flights marks a strategic step in expanding our network and strengthening our presence in regional markets. Our choice of Sharjah Airport reflects our confidence in its status as a world-class hub, known for advanced infrastructure and services, which ensure our passengers a smooth and exceptional travel experience," He said.

He continued: “At Fly Cham, we place great importance on establishing strong partnerships, such as SAA. This collaboration will help facilitate passenger movement and respond to growing demand for our destinations, while also strengthening ties with the UAE. The launch of the new flights supports our vision to offer safe, reliable, and competitively priced travel options that meet customer expectations and align with our long-term regional expansion plans.”