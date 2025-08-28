GPSSA: Disbursements acquired rights, not financial grants or social aid

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) confirmed that all funds disbursed to eligible customers are considered acquired rights based on employment service, not financial grants or social assistance. GPSSA's role is to guarantee those rights, not to provide financial social assistance.

In a statement, the GPSSA urged members of the public to rely solely on its official and approved platforms for accurate information and updates. Any new initiatives will be announced exclusively through GPSSA's official website and verified social media channels.

The GPSSA advised against interacting with unverified links or messages concerning the topic, as they may be fraudulent.

