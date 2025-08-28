UAE strengthens global water cooperation at 35th World Water Week in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in the 35th edition of World Water Week in Stockholm with an official delegation led by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability.

The UAE’s engagement comes as part of its joint preparations with the Republic of Senegal to co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, reflecting its commitment to advancing Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6): ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Held under the theme “Water for Climate Action,” this year’s forum explored water’s central role in building climate resilience, ensuring food and energy security, and driving sustainable development. The upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference featured prominently, with the UAE actively contributing to discussions.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Abdulla Balalaa highlighted the significance of the consensus reached by all 193 UN Member States on the six interactive dialogues that will guide the 2026 Conference:

“The adoption of the six dialogues is a watershed moment for multilateral water action. They provide a clear framework for aligning global priorities, ensuring accountability, and delivering tangible solutions. The UAE is proud to have introduced the interactive dialogue ‘Water for Planet,’ which reinforces the critical interlinkages between water and climate and will mobilise countries to integrate water considerations into climate action plans, building on the momentum achieved at COP28.”

Abdulla Balalaa also highlighted that the process to select two co-chairs for each interactive dialogue was launched last week, inviting Member States to express their interest by mid-October. He noted that the selection process will be concluded ahead of the Conference’s High-Level Preparatory Meeting, scheduled to take place in Dakar in January 2026.

The UAE delegation emphasised its inclusive approach to the 2026 Conference, engaging with UN agencies, governments, civil society, academia, youth, and the private sector.

Key discussions focused on the humanitarian dimensions of water, the role of Indigenous Peoples and vulnerable communities, engaging youth in global processes, innovative financing, and integrating water issues into global climate and biodiversity processes.

On the sidelines of World Water Week, Abdulla Balalaa held a series of bilateral meetings with Swedish officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, the Swedish Energy Agency, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, the Swedish Centre for Nuclear Technology (SKC), and the Secretariat for Polar and Arctic Affairs. He also met Dr. Hani Sewilam, Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, to discuss regional cooperation and shared priorities in advancing water security.

Balalaa was joined by Ghasaq Shaheen, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden, who emphasised the importance of strengthening UAE-Sweden collaboration in sustainability, water and innovation.

The UAE’s participation demonstrates its unwavering commitment to international cooperation and global water security. Looking ahead, the UAE and Senegal aim to ensure the 2026 UN Water Conference becomes a historic turning point that unites global efforts and accelerates water action for a sustainable future.

