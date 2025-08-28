Pakistan’s First Lady lauds Emirati women’s resilience, leadership role

ISLAMABAD, 28th August, 2025 (WAM)-- First Lady of Pakistan Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Thursday paid tribute to Emirati women, commending their resilience and their growing leadership role across multiple fields.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan(APP), she emphasised that Emirati women are central to the UAE’s progress and continue to serve as an inspiration for women across the world.

“On Emirati Women’s Day, I salute the resilience of Emirati women breaking barriers and assuming leadership in government, business, science and culture, guided by the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation,” she said in a post on her X account.