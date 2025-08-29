Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition opens tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), will take place from 30th August to 7th September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The exhibition is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, dedicated to celebrating Emirati culture and heritage in the fields of falconry, hunting, equestrianism, fishing and outdoor sports.

ADIHEX 2025 is set to be the largest exhibition yet, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club. It is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

This year’s exhibition is expected to be the largest in the event’s history since its launch in 2003. Running for nine days from 11am-10pm daily, ADIHEX 2025 will feature a diverse programme including falconry auctions, camel racing and equestrian shows.

The event will welcome enthusiasts, experts and exhibitors from around the world, with local and international participation from leading specialised companies and brands across 15 diverse sectors, showcasing the latest global equipment and technologies.

Across the nine days participants and visitors will have the opportunity to take part in a diverse array of unique seminars, discussions, competitions and events. The event will focus on the importance of sustainable hunting practices in the 21st century, with attendees able to learn about the UAE’s commitment towards conversation practices and the protection of local wildlife. The latest innovative sustainability solutions will be showcased during the event, with exhibitors keen to highlight the UAE’s pivotal role in upholding traditional sustainable hunting practices.

This year, the total exhibition area of ADIHEX will increase by 7% to 92,000 square metres – an increase of 7% compared to the previous year. The number of countries participating in ADIHEX 2025 has grown to 68, with 11 new countries participating.

ADIHEX has introduced four new sectors for 2025. The Camel sector celebrates the regional heritage associated with camels, while the Arabian Saluki sector honours the breed’s cultural significance. A Knives sector will showcase traditional hunting knives, and the Souq area features traditional crafts and products.

In organising ADIHEX 2025, ADNEC Group has once again reinforced the emirate’s position as a global leader in major cultural events and exhibitions. The venue provides an unmatched platform for industry leaders, experts and enthusiasts to connect and showcase innovation across hunting, equestrian, heritage and outdoor lifestyle sectors.

The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Operations team is deploying a comprehensive plan to manage venue traffic and ensure convenient parking access, smooth traffic flow and seamless entry for all exhibitors, visitors, delegates and VIPs attending. Robust security protocols are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, has collaborated with Emirates Falconers’ Club to organise this edition, bringing together exhibitors from across the globe and showcasing the latest innovations and technologies.

Capital 360 Event Experiences is proud to contribute to the success of ADIHEX through world-class production services and stand builds, leveraging its vast event management capabilities.

With several onsite hotels walking distance from the venue, the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides an ideal venue that can facilitate international visitors, exhibitors and participants in this leading international event.

