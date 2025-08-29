TRENDS to organise annual conference on sustainable water security

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory has announced that its fifth annual conference, “Sustainable Water Security: Shaping a Water-Secure Future Through Innovation and Knowledge”, will be held from 2nd to 3rd September at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi.

The conference will feature 33 officials, researchers and international experts from various countries, along with representatives of regional and international organisations, youth participation and an accompanying exhibition.

The event aims to shed light on the growing challenges related to water security and to examine innovative solutions and policies to ensure the sustainability of water resources in the face of global climate change, as well as economic and social pressures.

Chaired and attended by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, the conference’s organising committee held an extensive preparatory meeting to review the latest updates on logistical, technical and scientific arrangements and to confirm the readiness of all working teams to ensure the event’s success.

The meeting also discussed organisational plans, media coverage and session programmes in line with the conference’s goals, reaffirming its status as a leading intellectual platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange.

Following the meeting, Dr. Al-Ali emphasised that convening the conference complements the UAE’s preparations to host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, noting that the TRENDS event serves as a preliminary knowledge platform that enriches the global discussion agenda and supports international efforts to establish a comprehensive strategic framework for sustainable water security, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while enhancing community resilience in the face of future risks.

Dr. Al-Ali announced that the conference will open with an inaugural session featuring the launch of the Arabic edition of Sir Liam Fox's book The Coming Storm: Why Water Will Write the 21st Century, the announcement of the TRENDS Water Security Research Competition and the launch of the TRENDS Water Security Youth Council.

The first day of the conference will feature three sessions: Shaping the Future of Water Security, Transboundary Water Geopolitics - Between Conflict and Cooperation, and Multilateralism and Knowledge in the Global Water Dialogue: the UN and the Role of Think Tanks in Promoting SDG 6.

Dr. Al-Ali added that the second day will include three further sessions: The Role of Finance and Investment in Transforming Water Systems, Technology and AI-Driven Approaches to Future Water Sustainability and Security, and Resilience and Adaptive Capacity in National Water Systems: Global Case Studies on Mitigating Water Risk. The day will also feature youth activities and an exhibition showcasing the latest initiatives and research in water security.

The conference is supported by strategic sponsorship from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, and diamond sponsorship from SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

It also benefits from extensive media support and sponsorship from leading media institutions in the UAE. The National is the strategic media partner and prominent media supporters, including the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Ittihad News, and the UAE Journalists Association, representing the media community's voice. Viory Media Platform, in addition to Aneco Middle East and Sabha Advertising & Exhibitions, adds an innovative digital dimension to coverage.

The conference will accompany an interactive exhibition combining knowledge and practical experience. Ten government and private entities will participate, showcasing their most notable projects, initiatives, and technologies related to the conference theme.

