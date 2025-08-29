Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, K2 Genodyne launch pilot programme to support rescue teams’ health

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- K2 announced that its human performance arm, “Genodyne,” is collaborating with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority to launch a pilot programme aimed at supporting the health and readiness of rescue and firefighting teams and enhancing their quality of life.

The programme involves 50 participants from Civil Defence centres using Genodyne devices to monitor sleep indicators, recovery and daily stress levels, providing accurate data that contributes to improving physical and mental readiness, enhancing recovery and strengthening resilience.

Modhafar Mohamed Alameri, Chief of the Rescue and Firefighting Sector at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, said the collaboration with Genodyne reflects ongoing efforts to support personnel and enhance their capabilities through innovative solutions that promote resilience and constant preparedness.

For his part, Waleed Al Baloushi, Director of Corporate Communications at K2/Genodyne, said that Genodyne is a UAE brand launched in Abu Dhabi, noting that the programme marks the start of a broader journey to empower individuals across communities to enhance their performance, health and quality of life. He added that each pilot phase contributes to shaping solutions and tailoring them to the needs of society.

The programme is aligned with Genodyne’s strategy to establish an integrated national platform for human performance and quality of life, contributing to strengthening the UAE’s stature as a leading hub for adopting innovative solutions that support health and performance.

