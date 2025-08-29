Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Science Park partner to boost intellectual property protection

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, to strengthen cooperation in the fields of intellectual property (IP) protection and patent registration.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group.

The partnership will provide legal and technical support to companies operating in Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused ecosystem, and all other districts within TECOM Group, fostering innovation and contributing to the UAE’s knowledge economy.

The partnership aligns with the Ministry’s continued efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration and foster synergies between public and private sector entities. It also supports the realisation of national goals related to innovation and creativity, advancing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for IP rights protection and innovation.

Al Muaini underscored the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to advancing the national innovation ecosystem and enhancing the UAE’s capabilities in IP protection. These efforts are reinforced by strategic partnerships with leading business districts that actively support entrepreneurs and innovators. They are further strengthened by a robust collaborative network comprising key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

The overarching goal is to safeguard the rights of creators and inventors in the UAE, while providing a legislative and institutional framework that supports the demands of a rapidly growing, knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.

He added, “The MoU with TECOM Group will provide legal and technical support to business owners operating within TECOM Group’s business districts, while also accelerating the review and commercialisation of patent applications both locally and internationally. This, in turn, will enhance the economic value of our national innovations.”

“IP protections are essential to foster innovation, and the UAE’s commitment to nurturing human ingenuity is attracting the world’s brightest minds to our nation,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group. “Our strategic partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism will significantly accelerate research and development, cultivating homegrown innovation that delivers global impact. We are bolstering the community of exceptional talent within our ecosystems to enable long-term growth and development.”

The collaboration aims to support the UAE’s objective of transforming innovations into economically viable products, strengthening a knowledge-based business environment.

Between January and July 2025, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism recorded 1,221 patents, compared to 466 during the same period in the previous year. The Ministry also received 2,430 new patent applications within that same period in the current year, compared to 1,996 in the corresponding period of 2024. This growth reflects growing societal and institutional awareness of IP protection as a key driver of the new economy.

Dubai Science Park offers a cohesive ecosystem for more than 500 customers, including AstraZeneca, BeiGene, and Pfizer, in addition to 6,500 professionals from the life, energy, and environmental science sectors. The district’s sector-specific offering includes Grade-A offices, LEED-certified laboratories, and comprehensive storage and logistics facilities.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

