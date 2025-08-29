GDRFA Dubai wins 6 accolades at Stevie International Business Awards

DUBAI, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has announced that it has won six prestigious accolades at the Stevie International Business Awards 2025, one of the world’s most prominent awards recognising outstanding achievements and institutional innovation on a global scale.

These wins span multiple categories, reflecting the breadth of the organisation’s excellence and its leadership across diverse fields of work.

GDRFA Dubai earned the Silver Award in the Customer Service Executive of the Year category, awarded to Major General Ahmed Obaid Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General for the Identity and Nationality Affairs Sector.

The Silver Award for Digital Transformation Leader of the Year went to Lt. Col. Dr. Ghaleb Abdullah Al Marri, Director of the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Department.

The Bronze Award for Financial Expertise of the Year was presented to Khalid Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Deputy Assistant Director General for the Human Resources and Finance Sector.

In the field of partnerships, GDRFA Dubai won the Gold Award in Achievement in Partnerships – Best Public-Private Partnership for the "Marine Agent" project, implemented by the Partnerships Department in cooperation with the Land and Sea Ports Sector.

In the Organisation of the Year, Non-Profit or Governmental Organisations category, the Gold Award went to the Performance Leadership Department.

Meanwhile, the Government Communication and Marketing Department won the Gold Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year – Reputation Management and Professional Services for the "Ideal Face" initiative.

For his part, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said, "This victory reflects our steadfast commitment to our wise leadership’s vision for the UAE to be a global model of efficiency, innovation and quality of life. Our success across these diverse categories affirms that investing in people, working as a team, forging strategic partnerships and continuous innovation are the keys to cementing Dubai’s position globally.

We dedicate this achievement to our leadership and our people, and we affirm that it is another milestone towards even greater excellence in serving the nation and the community."