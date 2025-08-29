Sharjah to host 18th World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’

SHARJAH, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- With 1.3 billion people worldwide (16% of the global population) living with some form of disability, Inclusion International’s World Congress 2025 "We Are Inclusion" will bring together over 70 countries in Sharjah from 15th to 17th September to address urgent global challenges in inclusive education, systemic reform, and community-driven advocacy led by self-advocates.

Hosted for the first time in the MENA region, the 18th edition of the congress is set to take place at Expo Centre Sharjah. The three-day event will explore key themes such as inclusive healthcare and legal rights, international cooperation during crises, employment and economic participation, and the journeys of families and communities in building inclusive workplaces. It will also highlight the crucial role of research and innovation in building fairer and more inclusive environments.

The event aligns with the UAE’s efforts to enhance social and professional inclusion for persons with disabilities. The country has achieved significant progress through a national policy framework built on some pillars like education, healthcare, employment, social protection, accessibility, and community participation. This framework is supported by Federal Law No. 29 of 2006 and local strategies across each emirate.

Sharjah’s inclusive infrastructure and long-standing advocacy by institutions, including the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), have laid the foundation for this global event. Across the UAE, efforts to promote inclusion have resulted in accessible educational settings, vocational training programmes, and rehabilitation centres, with more than 35 public and 46 private facilities currently in operation.

The congress comes in response to major global challenges around full inclusion. Data from the World Health Organisation shows that people with disabilities are more likely to experience poverty and discrimination and can have life expectancies up to 20 years shorter than the general population. Also, women with disabilities are particularly vulnerable, being up to four times more likely to face domestic violence.

Access to healthcare services remains a major barrier, with people with disabilities being six times more likely to face difficulty accessing such facilities. Against this backdrop, the congress offers a global platform to dismantle these barriers and transform inclusion from aspiration into action through supportive legislation and policy aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the principle of “Health and dignity for all.”

Inclusion, particularly for people with intellectual disabilities, is recognised as an integral part of sustainable development. According to the 2025 Global Disability Inclusion Report, failing to ensure inclusion can cost national economies up to 7 percent of GDP, as estimated by the International Labour Organisation and the United Nations Development Programme.

Families and supporters are also central to the movement. Most people with intellectual disabilities worldwide live at home with their families, who are lifelong supporters and advocates. Families need support to fulfil their role as allies, and they have been recognised by the UN CRPD Committee in General Comment 7 as a valid part of the disability movement. Family rights also extend to people with disabilities themselves – including the right to family life, to marry, and to have children if they choose, with the necessary support to do so.

Experts warn that social exclusion also carries moral and ethical losses. It undermines justice and equality, erodes human diversity, and deprives communities of creative potential that could contribute to building a more balanced and inclusive future.