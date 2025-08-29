Korean institutions' foreign securities holdings up 8.1% in Q2

SEOUL, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Korean institutions' investment in foreign securities rose 8.1 percent in the second quarter from a quarter earlier, central bank data showed Friday.

The outstanding value of foreign securities held by local institutional investors stood at US$465.53 billion as of end-June, up by $34.76 billion from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Foreign securities include stocks, bonds and "Korean paper," which refers to foreign currency-denominated securities issued by the Korean government, banks and companies in overseas markets.

Institutions' investment in foreign stocks advanced $24.29 billion on-quarter, and the value of their foreign bond holdings also climbed by $9.19 billion, reported Yonhap News Agency.