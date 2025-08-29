8th Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup begins at Shabab Al Ahli Club tomorrow

DUBAI, 29th August 2025 (WAM) -- The eighth Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup will kick off tomorrow at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, with wide participation from clubs across the UAE and a strong line-up of ranked athletes.

The championship will feature competitions across four divisions: Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, and Adults. The qualifying rounds will take place tomorrow, with the finals and medal ceremonies for the top three in each division scheduled for the following day.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup holds a special place in the Federation’s competition calendar. It is a key platform for developing athletes’ skills and enhancing competition between clubs and academies, contributing to the overall growth of the sport locally.

“The eighth edition has seen strong preparations from all clubs, and we are confident the championship will deliver high-level contests that reflect the significant progress of the sport.”

Zayed Al Kaabi, Head Coach of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, added, “We enter the eighth edition of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup with big ambitions, especially after our success last year when we won the Under-14 and Under-18 categories. These achievements reflect the efforts of our players, coaches, and management, and give us extra motivation to deliver strong performances again this year.”

The seventh edition, held last year, witnessed intense competition. Al Ain Club won the Under-14 and Under-18 divisions, finishing ahead of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Baniyas, and Al Jazira. Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club claimed the Under-16 title, defeating Baniyas and Al Ain, while Al Wahda Club retained the adults division title, ahead of Al Ain and Baniyas.