16 horses compete for prestigious UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Kazan

ABU DHABI, 29th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Kazan International Equestrian Complex in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, will host tomorrow the tenth round of the 32nd edition of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses.

This distinguished series highlights the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders across the world, while also advancing the global development of Arabian horse racing and safeguarding its legacy.

The Kazan race will see 16 elite Arabian horses compete in a Group 1 contest over 1,800 metres, with prize money of US$100,000.

Among the strong contenders is Saher, winner of the 2023 and 2021 editions (by Nizam x Jezabelle by Dormane), owned by Edward Mardukhovich. Also entered are Tawfiq (General x Rolly Polly by Valina Des Fabries); Voskhod Tersk Medni Maximus; Gargamel; Snow Storm Tersk; Bovola; Stark; Podarok Tersk; Gavot; Undertaker; Savab; Nimbus Tersk; Windhoek; Makhram, and Devonshire Tersk.

Speaking ahead of the event, Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said, “We take pride in the distinguished UAE–Russia partnership, which has delivered notable successes and inspiring milestones, driving the continuity of this important round of the Cup. Hosting the tenth leg in Tatarstan at the Kazan International Equestrian Complex demonstrates our commitment to engaging Arabian horse owners and breeders, while reinforcing the importance of the Russian market to the global Arabian horse industry."

He added, “Kazan has welcomed the UAE President’s Cup in recent years with impressive organisation, enthusiastic crowds, and a vibrant atmosphere. We look forward to further building on these achievements, inspiring owners and breeders, and providing opportunities for wider participation. The presence of leading Russian studs this year underscores the global prestige and respect the UAE President’s Cup enjoys.”