UAE hands over fugitive to Netherlands authorities

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Interior has handed over a wanted individual to the authorities of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, after he was arrested by the Dubai Police based on a Red Notice issued by Interpol.

The fugitive faces charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and involvement in gang-related activities.

The handover took place following a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice to extradite him, reaffirming the country’s commitment to international legal procedures.

The Ministry of Interior emphasised the importance of international cooperation in combating transnational crime and safeguarding the security of societies.