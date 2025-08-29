ADIB signs strategic agreement with General Women’s Union to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, 29th August 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with the General Women’s Union (GWU).

This partnership reaffirms ADIB’s commitment to community engagement and the empowerment of women, coinciding with the celebration of Emirati Women’s Day.

This collaboration reflects ADIB’s dedication to strengthening collaboration with the GWU, which plays a pivotal role in advancing the status of Emirati women nationwide. The agreement also commemorates 50 years of GWU achievements and highlights its continued contributions to national development and social progress.

Through this partnership, ADIB will sponsor and support several initiatives and programmes led by the GWU, particularly those related to the “Guardians of Heritage” initiative at the GWU’s Handicrafts and Heritage Centre. This initiative underscores the bank’s dedication to supporting women in the preservation of cultural and traditional heritage. The agreement aims to empower women to work in fields related to safeguarding traditional practices, recognising them as active partners in strengthening Emirati identity and preserving the nation’s cultural legacy.

The agreement was signed during a special event organised by ADIB in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, attended by prominent leaders, activists, and community members to honour the achievements and aspirations of Emirati women across various fields.