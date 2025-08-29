Ajman Ruler issues Decree appointing Humaid bin Ammar to Executive Council with rank of Department Chairman

AJMAN, 29th August 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi as a member of the Ajman Executive Council with the rank of Department Chairman.

The appointment reflects H.H. Sheikh Humaid’s vision to strengthen the emirate’s executive system with young national talents capable of addressing the requirements of the current phase and leading Ajman’s developmental transformation. It also embodies the wise eadership’s confidence in a new generation of qualified leaders who can keep pace with rapid changes and drive comprehensive development with a modern spirit rooted in national heritage and oriented towards the future.

As a member of the Executive Council, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar will assume key responsibilities in leading strategic government portfolios aligned with the priorities of “Ajman Vision 2030,” which seeks to build an agile, advanced government that meets people’s aspirations and enhances the emirate’s competitiveness.

His appointment is seen as a qualitative addition to Ajman’s government development journey, representing a leadership generation raised on the values of responsibility and public service, and equipped with a deep understanding of the emirate’s unique development model and strategic foundations.