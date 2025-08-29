Ajman Ruler issues Decree appointing Rashid bin Ammar as Chairman of Department of Digital Ajman, member of Executive Council

AJMAN, 29th August 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi as Chairman of the Department of Digital Ajman and as a member of the Ajman Executive Council.

The appointment reflects H.H. Sheikh Humaid’s commitment to strengthening the emirate’s digital transformation and advancing smart government services, while also enriching the Executive Council with young national talents to support Ajman’s sustainable development journey.