MoI holds specialised Arabic language training course for UN peacekeeping forces in Nepal

ABU DHABI, 29th August 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its international engagement and commitment to strengthening cooperation and strategic partnerships with international organisations, the UAE Ministry of Interior organised a specialised Arabic language training course for UN peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of Nepal. The course was delivered from June to August 2025.

A total of 40 trainees, including 10 women, participated in the programme. The course aimed to provide participants with foundational knowledge of the Arabic language and its grammatical structure, thereby enhancing their capabilities, developing their linguistic skills, and equipping them with the necessary educational background to meet operational language requirements.

This initiative was undertaken within the framework of the Ministry of Interior’s broader programmes and initiatives designed to support United Nations Police personnel deployed in peacekeeping missions worldwide. By improving language proficiency, the training contributes to increased effectiveness of peacekeepers operating in Arabic-speaking environments.

The Ministry stressed its dedication to collaborating with relevant international bodies and organisations in the fields of training, capacity building, and professional development. This reflects the UAE’s commitment to the exchange of best practices, the transfer of expertise, and the enhancement of competencies that support the success of international peacekeeping operations.