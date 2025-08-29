UAE President offers condolences over passing of mother of Al Theeb Ali Al Ketbi

AL AIN, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences over the passing of the mother of Al Theeb Ali Ghanem Dhahi Al Ketbi during his visit to the condolence majlis in Al Ain.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy and blessings upon her, grant her eternal peace in Paradise, and comfort her loved ones with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered their condolences.