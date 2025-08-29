Albania honours UAE team, other firefighting crews for their efforts in fighting wildfires

TIRANA, 29th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Albanian government recognised the efforts of the rescue teams that took part in extinguishing the recent forest wildfires, including the UAE team.

The recognition ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Edi Rama along with senior military leaders.

Albania expressed its appreciation for the efforts of the national forces and volunteers in enhancing security and responding to natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

The UAE team was recognised for their outstanding contributions to relief and humanitarian operations, reflecting the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries, and the UAE’s leading role in international humanitarian work.

Albania extended its thanks to all participants in the operations, which involved more than 10,000 personnel, and stressed the importance of continued cooperation between national forces and international partners to enhance Albania’s capacity to meet future challenges.