Austria reaffirms commitment to neutrality; won't pursue NATO membership

VIENNA, 29th August, 2025 (WAM)-- The Austrian Foreign Ministry has confirmed there are no plans to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) or abandon its policy of neutrality. It stressed its support for a comprehensive and just peace in Ukraine and its readiness to host talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

For her part, Austrian Defence Minister Claudia Tanner has stated that the issue of joining NATO is not up for discussion, noting Austria's commitment to defending its sovereignty and not allowing any external blackmail or threats.