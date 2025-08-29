Five male, female players to represent UAE at 2025 Archery World Cup in South Korea

SHARJAH, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Archery Federation has announced that five male and female athletes will participate in the 2025 Archery World Cup in South Korea from September 5-15.

The roster includes Amna Yousef Al Awadhi (compound bow), Hassan Ibrahim Al Raisi, Khalifa Musabah Al Kaabi, Seb Sankar Maiti, and Samia Maqsoud (convex bow). The administrative and training staff includes Matar Salem Al Rashidi (administrator), Young Chul Lee (coach), and Alina Lapsina (assistant coach).

In a statement today, the Federation said that the players will participate in intensive training at the Al Madam Cultural and Sports Club over the course of two days, Saturday and Sunday, until their departure to South Korea on September 3.