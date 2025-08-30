Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai

DUBAI, 30th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The eighth edition of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup kicked off today (Saturday) at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, attracting a large crowd and creating an exceptional atmosphere of excitement and enthusiasm.

The championship began with official weigh-ins for all participating categories, Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, and Adults, with wide participation from clubs and academies across the UAE.

The opening day featured preliminary rounds marked by intense competition, with athletes demonstrating their skills and determination to secure victories that would earn their clubs a place in the finals, driven by the prospect of valuable prizes and rewards.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The eighth edition of the championship has witnessed exceptional participation from clubs and academies, reflecting the significant growth of the sport locally. Involving as many athletes as possible across all divisions adds value to the competition, and the combined efforts of the Federation, clubs, and academies result in top-level tournaments that prepare athletes comprehensively for regional and international events.”

Al Dhaheri also praised Shabab Al Ahli Club for hosting the competition to the highest standards, in line with the importance of the event and the honour of its name. He noted that the exceptional atmosphere created an ideal environment that elevated the level of competition and highlighted emerging talents.

Thani Majid bin Suleiman, Director of Combat Sports at Shabab Al Ahli Club, said, “The Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup holds a special place for us as it brings together leading clubs and academies in strong competitions that contribute to the development of the sport locally. Our participation in hosting the event aligns with the vision of our wise leadership to advance the sports scene in the UAE. It reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in future generations of athletes who represent the future of jiu-jitsu.”

Bruno Lima, Head Coach of Al Wahda Club, added, “The title our athletes won in the adults category last year boosts our confidence to achieve more success. In this edition, we are focused on competing strongly across all categories, from under 14 to adults, supported by intensive training programmes and dedicated work on physical and tactical preparation. Our ambition is not only to defend the adults' title but also to strengthen our presence in every division and reaffirm that Al Wahda is a formidable force in jiu-jitsu championships.”

