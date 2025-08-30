Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, Better World Fund launch cinema initiative to advance human fraternity values in Venice

VENICE, 30th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), in collaboration with the Better World Fund (BWF), announced ‘’The Ties That Bind: A Journey Toward Understanding and Human Fraternity'', a landmark initiative held alongside the Venice International Film Festival.

This special programme shines a global spotlight on the role of cinema, art, and culture in inspiring compassion, inclusivity, and unity. At a time when the world is facing challenges to human progress, The Ties That Bind emphasises the power of storytelling to nurture dialogue, awaken empathy, and strengthen solidarity across nations and cultures.

The initiative is designed to advance the values of the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity, a historic declaration co-signed by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb. By using cinema and culture as universal platforms for connection. Its core objectives are to:

Present and promote the values of the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity.

Strengthen understanding and partnerships for Human Fraternity.

Examine cinema as a universal and evolving medium that nurtures dialogue and empathy.

Highlight cultural heritage as a foundation of shared human values, inspiring mutual respect, and collective responsibility.

By aligning with the mission of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and the Better World Fund, The Ties That Bind underscores the capacity of creative expression to foster coexistence, mutual respect, and dignity for all.

The collaboration between HCHF and BWF reflects a shared belief that art and cinema are not only forms of entertainment, but vital instruments of social transformation. The Venice International Film Festival as one of the world’s most influential stages for cinema provides the ideal backdrop to amplify this vision.

Through dialogue, exhibitions, and cultural gatherings, the initiative invites leaders, artists, and audiences alike to consider how creativity can bridge divides and lay the foundations for a more cohesive and compassionate global society.

“The Ties That Bind reminds us that culture and cinema have a profound power: to connect hearts, to build understanding, and to shape a more compassionate world,” said Khaled Al Ghaith, the Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

“Through art and film, we can tell stories that transcend borders and awaken empathy. In Venice, we are proud to join the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in advancing a shared vision of unity and human dignity,” said a representative of the Better World Fund.