UAE harvests 3 gold medals in Track Asia Cup in Thailand

BANGKOK, 30th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE national cycling team concluded its participation today in the Track Asia Cup, held in the Thai capital Bangkok, by winning six medals — three gold and three silver.

This marks the team’s best-ever achievement in the history of its participation in the continental championship, representing a remarkable milestone for Emirati cycling.

Mohammed Al-Mutawaei shone by winning two gold medals, the first in the omnium races and the second in the individual pursuit. Youssef Amiri snatched the gold medal in the individual pursuit.