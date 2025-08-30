UAE Team Emirates-XRG's lead continues at Vuelta a España with Stage 7 victory

MADRID, 30th August, 2025 (WAM) – UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso roared to his first Vuelta a España stage victory on Friday afternoon, with the Spaniard proving the best climber in the breakaway and celebrating his success atop the Cerler. Huesca La Magia.

Going alone some 9.5km from the summit of the climb, Ayuso showed all of his class to drop his breakaway companions and claim his second Grand Tour stage victory of the season.

For UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Stage 7 proved another stellar day, bringing with it a third stage victory on the bounce. Between the Team Time Trial win on Wednesday, Jay Vine’s breakaway success on Thursday, and Ayuso’s mountaintop victory, the Emirati squad has now claimed three stage wins in as many days.

The pair went up the road on the first categorised climb of the day, and were part of the 13-man group that was allowed an advantage of over four minutes by the peloton. As Vine extended his lead in the blue polka-dot jersey throughout the day, Ayuso readied himself for the all-important final climb

It is the second Grand Tour stage win of Ayuso’s fledgling career, and marks an emphatic response to those who doubted him after he ceded time on stage 6. Using his newfound freedom to head into the breakaway, Ayuso proved an effective double act with the King of the Mountains classification leader, teammate Jay Vine.