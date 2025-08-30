GCC Secretary-General welcomes European FMs' condemnation of Israeli attack on Gaza Strip

RIYADH, 30th August, 2025 (WAM) – Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has welcomed the statement issued by the Foreign Ministers of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain, which condemned the recent Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip and the Israeli forces' declaration of a permanent presence in Gaza City.

In a statement today, the Secretary-General emphasised the necessity for the international community, with all its nations and institutions, to fulfill its moral and legal responsibilities to halt the serious and brutal violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. He noted that these violations confirm the Israeli forces' breach of all international and UN laws and treaties approved by the international community to maintain security and stability in the region and the world.

He reiterated the GCC's firm and permanent stance in confronting these violations and its support for the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and all other Palestinian territories.