Arab-Islamic Committee regrets US visa denial for Palestinian delegation

RIYADH, 30th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza expressed deep regret over the US State Department's decision not to grant entry visas to the delegation from the State of Palestine participating in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in New York next September.

In a statement, the committee called on the US administration to reconsider and reverse this decision, emphasising the importance of respecting its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement and allowing an opportunity for dialogue and diplomacy.

The statement also highlighted the need to build upon the positive stances of the Palestinian National Authority and its firm commitment to the strategic choice of peace.

The committee stressed the necessity of supporting the Palestinian National Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas in moving forward with the government's reform programme and the commitments he's reaffirmed before world leaders in support of peace and in the face of violence, extremism, and terrorism. It warned that weakening the Palestinian Authority would undermine peace efforts and perpetuate the conflict, especially in light of the current difficult circumstances, which have witnessed an unprecedented escalation against the Palestinian people.