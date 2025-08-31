UAE Cybersecurity Council stresses importance of regular device updates

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Cybersecurity Council has urged users of digital systems and applications in the country to regularly update essential devices, including smartphones, laptops, web browsers, routers, and smart home devices, highlighting that these are among the most vulnerable to cyberattacks, especially on open networks.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Council explained that evolving cyber threats make outdated systems an ideal target for malware, data theft, and network breaches. It emphasised the importance of enabling automatic updates across all digital devices to ensure continuous protection and to close newly discovered security vulnerabilities.

The Council warned that neglecting updates exposes users to serious risks, including malware infections, theft of sensitive data, and intrusions into internal networks.

Cybersecurity experts recommend simple yet effective steps to reduce these risks: enabling automatic updates, checking update settings on all devices, ensuring regular installation of security patches, reviewing privacy settings, and monitoring unusual device behaviour.

The Council underscored that consistent software updates are the most effective defence against cyber threats, noting that most attacks exploit previously identified vulnerabilities that could have been prevented through timely updates. “Updates are not just technical improvements,” the Council affirmed, “but digital shields that safeguard systems from evolving threats.”