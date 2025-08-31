Sharjah's 2025-2026 cultural programme to organise more than 40 events

SHARJAH, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Department of Culture has launched its annual programme for permanent festivals and forums, which runs from September 2025 to August 2026.

The plan includes more than 40 festivals and forums organised by the department at the local, Arab, and international levels, in a move aimed at strengthening Sharjah's leading role in the diverse cultural, intellectual, and creative movement.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, said that organising more than 40 festivals and forums at the local, Arab, and international levels embodies the cultural, intellectual, and creative momentum pursued by Sharjah. It reflects the directives and vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to sustain cultural activation and harness all efforts to make culture, arts, and creativity fundamental pillars of public life, transforming them into a global cultural discourse among peoples.

Al Owais pointed out that the programme is a living translation of Sharjah's vision to strengthen its position as a leading hub for culture, thought, and the arts. It also reflects the emirate's ongoing commitment to supporting creativity in all its vital fields.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture added that the diverse cultural events within the programme contribute to building a distinct cultural environment that serves as a vital venue for Arab intellectuals to present their creations and participate continuously in festivals, evenings, seminars, and theatrical performances.

This creative activity is reinforced by awards presented by the Department of Culture in various literary genres to encourage creative individuals. Honours are also given to prominent cultural figures in recognition of their role in enriching the cultural landscape with rich and influential works. This cultural presence is complemented by the public's interaction and interest in participating in various events, which have become a remarkable cultural phenomenon accompanying cultural activities locally, regionally, and internationally.