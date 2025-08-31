Zayed Higher Organisation launches early detection project in Abu Dhabi to enhance children's care

ABU DHABI, 31st August 2025 (WAM) -- In a strategic step to support the country's efforts in improving the quality of life and well-being of children, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) announced the launch of the "Early Detection – Together We Begin" project in Abu Dhabi to provide comprehensive services to monitor developmental indicators for children from birth to 8 years, guiding families towards early intervention to help them address any developmental delays their children may experience.

This project is part of the institutional integration with the Department of Health’s initiatives in Abu Dhabi, which seeks to improve healthcare services for children in the emirate. The project includes an initial medical evaluation by a pediatrician before moving on to comprehensive assessments at specialized centers, where early intervention services are provided to support children in their health and educational development.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, stated:"The Early Detection Project comes as part of strengthening coordination between healthcare and educational institutions in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Through this project, we aim to provide complete support to families by guiding them to first consult pediatricians to confirm their child's health status before proceeding to specialized assessments at Zayed Higher Organization. We believe that early guidance enhances the child's opportunity for natural and healthy growth and development."

He added:"The importance of the project lies not only in early evaluation, but also in extending psychological support and family guidance, which helps empower families to make informed decisions in addressing their children's needs."

Naseeba Al Hamadi, Head of the Evaluation and Diagnosis Center at ZHO, confirmed:"Early detection is the first step toward appropriate intervention before developmental delay becomes a major obstacle. We ensure that parents first visit a pediatrician to confirm the child's condition, and after that, we offer them the option of electronic initial screening for preliminary results or scheduling a comprehensive assessment at specialized centers for further evaluations."