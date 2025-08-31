Tawfiq shines to claim victory in UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Kazan

KAZAN,31st August, 2025 (WAM) – Tawfiq was crowned champion of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses at the 10th stop of the series in Russia. The race was held on Saturday, 30 August 2025, at the Kazan International Equestrian Sand Racetrack, as part of the 32nd edition of the prestigious Cup.

The Russian leg of the series drew a crowd of 20,000 spectators, coinciding with the 35th National Day Festival of the Republic of Tatarstan. The carnival-like celebration featured numerous cultural and entertainment activities, showcasing Tatarstan’s heritage, culture, and national festivities.

The UAE President’s Cup races continue to register outstanding achievements in Russia, reinforcing their distinguished reputation and strong presence on the global racing stage. Following successful rounds across the Arab world, Europe, and the United States, the Cup remains one of the world’s most prestigious and historic classic races — in line with the vision of the UAE leadership to advance the Purebred Arabian horse racing industry and support owners and breeders worldwide.

Tawfiq (General × Rolly Polly by Valina Des Fabries), owned by D.A. Chacota, trained by Sultan Semenov, and ridden by Hamzat Ulubiev, secured the title in a dramatic finish, crossing the line just 0.05 seconds ahead of Voskhod Tersk(Haif Al Khalediah × Verika by Camelot). Medni Maximus (Maximus de Alip × Minorca by Mongrant) came third.

The Group 1 race, contested over 1,800 metres for horses aged four years and above, featured 16 Purebred Arabian horses from some of Russia’s leading studs, with a total prize purse of USD 100,000. The race maintained a tactical pace until the final turn, when Tawfiq surged forward in a thrilling duel with Voskhod Tersk.

The finish line witnessed an intense battle, with Tawfiq clinching victory in 2:04.89 minutes, underlining the race’s competitiveness and high calibre. The narrow margins between the top finishers further highlighted the race’s stature as one of the most anticipated contests for owners and breeders each year.

The winners were crowned by Ahmed Al Shehhi and Ibrahim Al Balushi, representatives of the UAE Embassy in Moscow, alongside Saeed Khalifa Al Mehairi, representative of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses. The ceremony was also attended by the winning owner, trainer, and jockey, as well as officials from the Russian Horse Racing Authority and the management of Kazan International Equestrian Racetrack.

Saeed Khalifa Al Mehairi, representative of the Higher Organising Committee, said: “We are proud of the success achieved in Kazan and the wide acclaim of the 10th Russian stop. We congratulate the winning champions. The strong public turnout added great value to the 2025 series, with Kazan delivering an exceptional organisational showcase that amplified our remarkable achievements.”

He added:“The UAE President’s Cup continues to build bridges of cultural exchange with diverse nations and communities worldwide. We are proud of the sustained success and growing public engagement, reflecting the Cup’s true value and global standing.”

