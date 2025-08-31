Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss latest developments in Gaza, Syria, Russia-Ukraine war

TIANJIN, China, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the Middle Corridor and the Belt and Road initiative, as well as other regional and global issues, in a meeting on Sunday.

The meeting came as Erdogan is on a two-day visit to China to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin.

During the meeting, Erdogan said that it is important to take joint steps to harmonise the Middle Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The meeting also discussed the latest situation in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war, and joint steps toward the development of Syria.