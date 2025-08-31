Kuwait hosts GCC 165th ministerial meeting, second GCC-Japanese meeting Monday

KUWAIT, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) – - Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said on Sunday the GCC 165th ministerial meeting will be held in Kuwait tomorrow, Monday.

The meeting, to be chaired by the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, will be followed with another one, grouping the GCC ministers with their Japanese counterpart.

The GCC-Japanese meeting will be headed by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, AlBudaiwi said in a press statement.

The GCC ministerial meeting will address reports on implementation of the GCC Supreme Council's resolutions, issued at the 45th summit, memos and reports filed by ministerial, technical committees, the GCC Secretariat General, issues related to inter-GCC dialogue and strategic relations, in addition to regional and international topics.

As for the GCC-Japanese meeting, it comes as part of the Gulf countries' efforts to cement the relations with states of the globe, Al-Budaiwi said, adding that it will address the joint task plan and the two sides would exchange views on various regional and international issues.