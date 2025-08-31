Gaza death toll surges to 63,459 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

GAZA, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) – At least 88 Palestinians were killed, and 421 others were injured in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression, according to medical sources.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 2023 has risen to 63,459 fatalities, with an additional 160,256 people sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Seven Palestinians have died from starvation and malnutrition in Gaza over the past 24 hours, amid a total Israeli blockade on the region, according to medical sources, raising the total number of malnutrition-related deaths to 339, including 124 children.