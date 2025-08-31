Dubai launches ‘LEVEL UP’ Sports Tech Innovation Expo, premiering global sports innovations

DUBAI, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) – Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOLx), in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), today announced the launch of LEVEL UP, a sports tech innovation expo dedicated to showcasing next-generation technologies across multiple sports.

Scheduled to be held from 27-29 November, 2025, at Dubai Harbour, LEVEL UP will bring together over 10,000 global attendees, including athletes, federations, startups, investors, influencers and media to accelerate innovation in the sports tech sector, reinforcing Dubai’s position as an international sports and entertainment hub and a community-centric city.

Hosting LEVEL UP in Dubai offers global players a strategic gateway into the GCC’s rapidly expanding sports economy. Driven by increased investment in infrastructure and the rising number of international sporting events, the Middle East and Africa sports tech market is projected to reach USD$3.3 billion by 2030. Dubai is at the heart of this growth, with the sports industry contributing approximately US$2.5 billion annually to its economy, driven by ambitious national strategies, a vibrant startup ecosystem, private sector initiatives and an active health and fitness community.

LEVEL UP will showcase transformative technology applications and advanced infrastructure that are enhancing athletes’ performance and revolutionising both established and emerging sports. Attendees will experience first-hand the latest innovations in performance-enhancing wearables, immersive fan engagement, stadium security technologies, AI-driven analytics, training and rehabilitation solutions, esports, gaming and media broadcasting.

The Expo will spotlight the evolution of major sports, including football, Formula 1, cricket, tennis, golf and athletics, alongside breakthrough developments in swimming, horse racing, extreme sports and esports, cementing Dubai’s role as a global stage for sporting excellence.

Eisa Sharif, Director of Sport Events Department at Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai is committed to hosting world-class sporting events and community-driven initiatives with innovation at the core. Launching LEVEL UP will provide an international platform that fosters a collaborative ecosystem to drive innovation, accelerate industry growth, and connect the full spectrum of the sports tech community. Hosting LEVEL UP in Dubai will also offer global players access to a high-growth regional market, connecting them to talent, capital, and opportunity across the sports tech value chain.''

The three-day expo will feature strategic panel discussions, keynote speeches, interactive showcases, live demos, brand engagement activations and celebrity meet-and-greets. Dedicated to engaging the wider community, LEVEL UP will host side events such as sports competitions and tournaments in padel, street football and basketball, inviting participation from corporate leaders and local residents. LEVEL UP will also host a prestigious award ceremony, celebrating the most influential sports tech startups and industry leaders driving global change in sports performance and fan experiences.

Namir Hourani, Managing Director of GMOLx, said: “LEVEL UP is designed to engage everyone – from curious young minds and sports enthusiasts to corporate leaders and global innovators. Whether it's meeting with international celebrities, exploring the latest trends and innovations, or simply enjoying an immersive experience, LEVEL UP promises an electrifying and engaging atmosphere for all. At GMOLx, we are committed to delivering world-class global events that are impactful, unique, and unforgettable. We look forward to welcoming the global sports community to LEVEL UP for what will be the world’s most entertaining sports tech innovation expo.”

In line with Dubai’s strategic vision to be a leading global destination for sports, entertainment and tourism, DSC & GMOLx invite international and local organisations to participate in LEVEL UP. This premier gathering offers a pivotal platform to engage in critical industry discussions, showcase groundbreaking innovations and forge invaluable connections with key decision-makers and pioneers across the global sports ecosystem, collectively powering the next era of sports innovation.

