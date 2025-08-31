Sharjah Self-Defence, Al Ain, Al Jazira win U14, U16, and U18 division titles, respectively

DUBAI, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) – The curtain came down Sunday on the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup, held over two days at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, with wide participation from clubs and academies across the UAE. The second day featured the finals in all divisions – Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, and Adults.

At the conclusion of the competition, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club secured the Under-14 title, Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club took the Under-16 title, Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club won the Under-18 division, and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club captured the Adults title.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, congratulated the winning clubs and academies and thanked Shabab Al Ahli Dubai for hosting the championship. He stressed that clubs and academies remain a cornerstone of the success of jiu-jitsu in the UAE.

He said: “The Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup is a major fixture in our annual sports calendar, with both technical and community significance. This edition featured outstanding competition that showcased the efforts of clubs and academies, while also playing a vital role in discovering and developing young talent across age groups.”

Zayed Al Kaabi, Head Coach of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, said: “We succeeded in winning the Under-16 title today, along with second place in both the Under-14 and Under-18 categories. We are pleased with these results and look forward to continuing the club’s journey of achievements and securing more titles to strengthen our standing locally.”

Ribamar Santiago, Head Coach of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, said: “We achieved this success thanks to the efforts of the management, coaches, and staff at the club, as well as the commitment shown by our players in training every day. Their determination to always deliver strong performances is the driving force behind this achievement.”

Sultan Mohamed Al Kaabi, Baniyas athlete in the Adults division, said: “Winning this title is a joy beyond words. We spent a long time preparing and training for this important championship. The challenge was tough as we faced many strong opponents, but in the end, the victory was ours.”

Harib Al Hammadi, Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club athlete, added: “Winning the Under-18 title is a proud moment for me and my teammates. Our hard work and preparations paid off, and this victory motivates us to push for even more success in the upcoming championships.”

