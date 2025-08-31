Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 grows to 15 sectors with launch of four new additions

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) – The 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has introduced four distinctive new sectors, further enriching the event’s offerings. The new additions include the Arabian Saluki Sector, the Camel Sector, the Knives Sector and the Souq Sector, in a move that reflects the organisers’ dedication to diversification and innovation.

These new features will enhance the exhibition’s stature and enrich the visitor experience by offering fresh content that caters to their interests and adds a new dimension to the region’s premier hunting and equestrian event.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition aims to highlight authentic Emirati heritage in the fields of falconry, hunting, and equestrianism. ADIHEX 2025 combines traditional showcases with modern innovations, promoting international cultural exchange across 15 sectors with each one reflecting a specific aspect of heritage and progress.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX 2025 is being held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The launch of four news sectors reinforces ADIHEX’s standing as the largest specialised event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, underscoring the exhibition’s commitment to preserving authentic Emirati traditions while elevating them for local and international audiences.

Visitors can look forward to a unique museum inspired by the Arabian Saluki, shedding light on its historic role in Emirati hunting culture and its remarkable traits such as stamina, intelligence, and loyalty that have made it an indispensable companion in the region’s history. The exhibition highlights the diversity of Arabian Saluki breeds, showcasing the two main types: the short-haired Al-Hoss and the long-haired Aryash, alongside the sub-varieties within those. This rich variety reflects the cultural and historical significance of the Saluki in traditional hunting, underlining its close bond with Emirati heritage.

The new Camel Sector offers a unique experience that blends authenticity with modernity in this vital cultural domain. Visitors can watch live camel beauty contests and skill demonstrations, as well as explore the latest camel racing products and equipment. The sector is further enriched by local artisans showcasing authentic Emirati crafts, illustrating the deep-rooted role of camel racing in the national culture as both a heritage pastime and a competitive sport.

The Knives Sector stands out as a showcase of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation. Leading exhibitors from the UAE, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, and beyond are presenting diverse collections of hunting knives, ranging from heritage-inspired classic designs to contemporary designs for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Visitors can test knives first-hand to explore every detail, while exclusive designs inspired by the UAE desert environment will be on display for the first time. The sector also features interactive workshops on knife-making and maintenance, as well as live sessions with master craftsmen where visitors can customise and purchase unique pieces created especially for them.

The new Souq Sector enhances ADIHEX’s cultural and commercial appeal, creating a vibrant shopping destination that blends authenticity with innovation. Visitors can explore a wide array of products related to hunting and equestrianism, traditional handicrafts, heritage attire, perfumes, jewellery, artisanal tools, and local cuisine.

The Souk provides international exhibitors a platform to showcase their products directly to the public, while supporting small businesses and local entrepreneurs by giving them exposure to a large audience keen on history and heritage. Whether visitors are looking for unique gifts, desert-inspired creations, or simply an immersive shopping experience that combines art and culture, the Souk offers a rich journey that goes far beyond traditional retail.

ADIHEX remains a key destination for falconry, equestrianism, fishing, marine activities, outdoor sports, and camping enthusiasts, bringing together diverse cultures while celebrating traditional and modern practices under one roof.

Building on its reputation as the most comprehensive event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, ADIHEX continues to present the latest products, technologies, and innovations from around the world. The exhibition offers an enhanced interactive visitor experience while reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s role as a global leader in heritage preservation and innovation in the fields of hunting and equestrianism.

