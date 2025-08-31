Liverpool beat Arsenal, as City suffer second straight defeat

LONDON, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) – Manchester City’s sluggish start to the new Premier League season continued as they gave up an early lead to lose 2-1 against Brighton while Liverpool surged ahead with the third victory after a Szoboszlai stunner against The Gunners.

In a much awaited tie, Liverpool have beaten title rivals Arsenal 1-0 after a stunning Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick sealed the points at Anfield.

While Liverpool have nine points from their three games, the Gunners, meanwhile, are in third spot, with six points from three games.

Earlier, City suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League following a 2-1 loss at Brighton.

After a strong start, Erling Haaland fired his team into a 34th minute lead before two second-half goals saw the hosts claim all three points.