IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 to foster global environmental collaboration in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- Organised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and co-hosted by UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 will take place in Abu Dhabi from 9-15 October 2025.

The congress is expected to see the launch of impactful international initiatives that are set to attract wide global attention, given their pivotal role in shaping the future of environmental action and advancing nature conservation worldwide.

The IUCN World Conservation Congress will bring together government leaders, indigenous communities, youth, researchers, civil society, and the private sector to catalyse a new era of transformative conservation, shaped by innovation, shared purpose, and bold environmental leadership.

The IUCN World Conservation Congress also presents an important opportunity to accelerate action and scale up collaborative solutions to address the interconnected needs of nature, people and sustainable development, as the 2030 deadline for the Paris Agreement, the Sustainable Development Goals and the KM Global Biodiversity Framework approaches fast.

Among the announcements is a significant update to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, the world’s most comprehensive source on the global extinction risk of species. This will be complemented by a new edition of the IUCN European Red List of Threatened Species, with a particular focus on pollinators and their vital role in ecosystems.

The latest IUCN World Heritage Outlook will also be unveiled, providing a global overview of the state of natural World Heritage sites and the pressures they face.

IUCN will also announce the recipients of the Coolidge Memorial Medal and the John C. Phillips Memorial Medal, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to conservation, as well as the 2025 winners of the International Ranger Awards, which honour the heroes on the frontlines of protecting the planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems.

The congress will also witness the announcement of the host country for the next IUCN World Parks Congress. These events reflect the scale of global ambition and the growing need to reconnect with nature and protect biodiversity.

The UAE’s legacy of conservation is rooted in the visionary leadership of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, who initiated species reintroduction programmes and banned wild bird hunting as early as the 1970s.

Today, the country is a recognised global leader in nature protection and coastal marine restoration, with a commitment to restoring 100 million mangroves by 2030.

Through innovations like the Nabat AI climate-tech platform, the Jaywun marine research vessel, and the Plant Genetic Resources Centre, the UAE continues to fuse ancestral knowledge with cutting-edge science to restore ecosystems and safeguard biodiversity at scale.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "Thanks to the wise vision of its leadership, the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading global force for developing practical, innovative solutions to environmental and biodiversity challenges. Today, the UAE is home to 49 nature reserves, encompassing approximately 15.5 per cent of the country's territory. This demonstrates its profound dedication to safeguarding ecosystems and natural habitats. The nation also undertakes substantial efforts to conserve endangered species, both locally and globally, through pioneering reintroduction programmes, alongside mangrove cultivation as a nature-based solution to address climate change and protect coastal environments.

The UAE spearheads ocean protection through impactful initiatives such as the Clean Rivers Foundation, which helps reduce river and sea pollution and preserve marine ecosystem health. These integrated efforts present an inspiring Emirati model for the world, building our capacity to confront climate change impacts and achieve a balance between development requirements and protecting our natural resources for future generations.”

She added, "We are pleased with our distinguished relationship with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). A significant outcome was the inclusion of nine globally important biodiversity sites in the UAE last year, an achievement that truly underscores the nation's efforts to conserve nature. Building on this productive relationship, the UAE's hosting of world leaders and concerned international organisations at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi embodies its standing as a hub for collaboration for nature.

Here, political resolve converges with scientific, innovative visions to shape practical solutions to global environmental challenges. Protecting the environment, conserving nature, and fostering biodiversity is a deep-rooted approach established by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We follow in his footsteps with a spirit of openness and effective partnerships, affirming that international cooperation and the integration of all stakeholders into a single, constructive framework is the true path to building a more sustainable future, a nature that meets the world's needs, and empowering people to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and protect our planet's natural resources.”

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and IUCN Councillor for the West Asia Region, said, “As we prepare to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi for the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, we are reminded that this is more than a global gathering, it is a defining moment for collective environmental leadership, rooted in our legacy of responsible stewardship. The UAE’s conservation journey has become a model of innovation, resilience, and inclusivity.

We are proud to contribute to this legacy through our pioneering work in habitat restoration, species reintroduction, and marine protection, that extend beyond borders. This is powered by fusing traditional wisdom with cutting-edge technology, underpinned by our belief that the wellbeing of all life is a collective responsibility. Our partnership with IUCN continues to strengthen global conservation science and action, fostering a shared commitment to protect our planet's thriving biodiversity.”

She added, “The congress programme reflects both the urgency and ambition of our time, from recognising the role of indigenous people, to mainstreaming conservation into energy projects, aligning with our shared value of collective progress. We are honoured to host a diverse and inspiring group of speakers from visionary CEOs to young changemakers, who will help shape the future of conservation through dialogue, knowledge, and a shared sense of purpose. This congress is a call to unite across regions, generations, and sectors to transform commitment into action, and to accelerate our journey toward a nature-positive future where both humanity and the natural world flourish.”

Dr. Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Director General, said, “This year’s congress represents a pivotal opportunity to drive real solutions - grounded in science, supported by communities, and enabled by policy. We invite the world to join us in Abu Dhabi to co-create a future where people and nature thrive together. The time for collective action is now.”

A line-up of global changemakers and decision-makers will headline the congress. Confirmed speakers include Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Juan Carlos Navarro, Minister of Environment, Panama; Razan Al Mubarak, President of IUCN and a leading voice for conservation in the region and Dr. Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Director General.

They will be joined by Dr. David Obura, Chair of the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) and Founding Director of CORDIO East Africa; Andean activist and Sapiens Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Yupanqui; and Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Group. Together, these leaders will offer insights and perspectives across key conservation themes, helping shape future policy and practice through collaboration and shared knowledge.

The IUCN Congress 2025 will also convene the Members’ Assembly - its highest decision-making body - where member organisations will debate and vote on motions, which once approved, define the IUCN’s policy agenda. A total of 200 draft motions have already been proposed, reflecting the breadth and urgency of conservation action needed to meet global biodiversity and sustainable development goals.

