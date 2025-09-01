UAE explores energy, water cooperation with Korea, Hong Kong

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, visited Hong Kong and the Republic of Korea, where he met with high-level officials and toured sustainability-driven facilities to learn more about their initiatives.

The visits were part of the UAE’s efforts to build synergies with other countries in driving sustainable development and enhancing energy security.

In Hong Kong, Eng. Al Olama toured Hong Kong International Airport, where he learned about its innovative sustainability agenda, including the deployment of the largest Battery Energy Storage System in Hong Kong, the expansion of rooftop solar PV capacity, the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), and the integration of AI-driven innovative airport technologies.

He was received by Vivian Kar Fai Cheung, CEO of the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK). They explored the UAE–Hong Kong collaboration on SAF production, supply chain development, and certification pathways, aligning with both parties’ decarbonisation goals.

Al Olama said, “The UAE and Hong Kong share a vision of building sustainable, future-ready infrastructure. Airports are vital in connecting people, driving economic growth, and advancing sustainability. We are particularly impressed by the Airport Authority’s leadership in investing in renewable energy, energy storage, and green building standards—initiatives that align with the UAE’s own efforts to achieve net zero.

In the UAE, Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport, along with Emirates and Etihad Airways, are leaders in SAF adoption and carbon reduction. These efforts are part of our broader commitment to the energy transition and the aviation sector’s sustainability.”

While in Hong Kong, Al Olama toured Tellus Power, a global leader in designing and delivering scalable EV charging solutions across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Following the establishment of Tellus Power MENA in the UAE, he explored areas of future collaboration with Tellus Power on the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, particularly focusing on the deployment of ultra-fast charging networks and smart charging solutions.

From Hong Kong, Al Olama moved to the Korean city of Busan, where he participated in the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) Plenary Session. He said, “The UAE remains deeply committed to advancing global efforts that accelerate an inclusive, secure, and resilient energy transition. Our national journey has been shaped by an integrated approach that aligns sustainable development with ambitious climate goals.

Through this vision, the UAE has firmly established itself as a global leader in low-carbon energy, driving innovations in clean hydrogen and SAF. These investments not only serve our domestic needs but also provide scalable, exportable solutions that support global decarbonisation while creating new economic opportunities for the future. We also recognise that energy efficiency is a cornerstone of this transition. This is why the UAE initiated the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA), which brings nations together to position energy efficiency at the heart of energy strategies across sectors and systems.”

On the sidelines of his visit to Busan, Al Olama held a bilateral meeting with Ditte Juul-Jorgensen, Director-General for Energy at the European Commission, where he urged the European Commission to encourage EU Member States to join GEEA.

After Busan, he moved to Seoul, where he co-chaired the 8th Joint Operation Committee Meeting for Water Resource Cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

He said, “The UAE’s water sector policies focus on developing sustainable water supply sources. This is achieved through expanding membrane-based desalination technologies, increasing the integration of renewable energy into the water sector, investing in water efficiency technologies, reducing non-revenue water, and maximising the reuse of treated wastewater.

The UAE's Water Security Strategy and associated programmes ensure the readiness and sustainability of the entire water supply chain—from production and distribution to demand-side management and the socioeconomics of the water sector.”

He added, “The UAE is also preparing to co-host the 2026 UN Water Conference with Senegal. This conference will aim to accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6), focusing on the sustainable management of water resources. This initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to fostering dialogue and building global partnerships to address water-related challenges.”

The Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs further noted that the cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea in water resource management stands as a successful model to meet global climate targets and achieve sustainable water and energy goals.

While in Seoul, Al Olama engaged with Fuel Cell Innovations (FCI), a leading Korean developer of solid oxide fuel cell technology, to explore opportunities for collaboration in hydrogen production, carbon capture, and joint research with UAE institutions.

Later, he held discussions with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), focusing on lessons from Korea in managing grid stability, KEPCO’s regulatory role over Charging Point Operators, and its operation of the national EV charging platform, ChargeLink.



